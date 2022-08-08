SAN DIEGO – A long-term Mira Mesa Community Plan Draft proposes the future of the San Diego neighborhood for the next 20 to 30 years.

The last time a plan of this scale was approved was in 1992. The new draft aims to transition Mira Mesa into a “vibrant” and walkable area with diverse housing for people of all ages and incomes.

“The plan addresses our housing needs for the future, our job needs for the future, the infrastructure needs to support that growth and what will be needed in terms of parks, roadway improvements, transit improvements and pedestrian improvements and trail improvements,” Chris Cate, San Diego City Councilmember representing District 6, said.

The proposal suggests turning eight current strip malls into “urban villages,” such as Mira Mesa Town Center.

“The proposed plans envisions a lot to accommodate new housing, new jobs, new recreational opportunities so it the whole live, work, play concept,” City of San Diego senior planner, Alex Frost, said.

Frost said the changes would be incremental and not a concern for current business owners.

Jeffrey Stevens, the chairman of the Mira Mesa Community Planning Group, said he was part of the group in 1992 when the last community plan was approved. He said the planning group and city has done a good job in keeping up with the long-term plan since 1992. Stevens, however, said he does not think this current draft is best for Mira Mesa, the neighborhood where he has lived for more than 40 years.

“I’d like to see them either back off on what they are proposing or come up with ways to provide infrastructure for it.,” Stevens said.

The proposal shows improvements to pedestrian walkways with bridges, as well as skyway connections such as aerial trams/skyways between University City and Sorrento Valley/Sorrento Mesa employment areas.

Stevens said he does not believe there is enough land for parks in the draft.

“They’ve had a difficult time adding any park acreage, they have done a good job of improving the trails in the community, they found a few little bits of park land but not nearly enough,” the chairman said.

Stevens and Cate also emphasized a concern with making sure funds are allocated to growth in Mira Mesa after a recent change in the City of San Diego which puts developer fees into one pot, instead of separating the funds by neighborhoods as it has done in years past.

The city says it plans to release an updated draft in early September with renderings. Councilman Chris Cate said he hopes to vote on the proposal by the end of the year.

You can see the full 77 page proposal by clicking HERE.