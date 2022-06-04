ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Members of Escondido’s Harmony Grove community came together Saturday to remember the lives of the two San Diego police detectives who were killed in a crash freeway crash last summer.

Married detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park were killed when a wrong-way driver hit their car head-on on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro on June 4, 2021. The driver of the Honda Civic that hit the couple’s car was driving as fast as 90 miles per hour heading north on the southbound side of the highway.

On the one-year anniversary of the couple’s deaths, their Harmony Grove neighbors took to the streets to run a commemorative 5K and to dedicate a new park, Huntley Park, in their neighborhood.

San Diego police Chief David Nisleit took to Twitter Saturday to share photos from the finish line and the memorial site, honoring the detectives with a plaque engraved with their names and badge numbers.

New park named in honor of SDPD detectives killed in June 2021 I-5 wrong-way crash (Credit: SDPD Chief David Nisleit)

“One year ago, Detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park were tragically killed in a wrong-way crash on I-5. Their community, Harmony Grove, came together and held a vigil for them the next day. The community’s commitment didn’t stop there,” Nisleit wrote Saturday. “Today, I was invited to run a 5K and help dedicate “Huntley Park” a new park in their community named in Jamie and Ryan’s honor. Thank you, Harmony Grove for your hospitality. May Jamie and Ryan continue to Rest In Peace.”

5K held in honor of Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park on the one year anniversary of their deaths (Credit: David Nisleit)

Park and Huntley-Park met at the SDPD police academy in April 2012 and were married in 2016, according to San Diego police officials. The couple both became detectives in July 2018.

Park and Huntley-Park were just 32 and 33-years-old at the time of their deaths.