NATIONAL CITY– National City Police are investigating a double homicide involving of a 16-year-old female and a 18-year-old male Friday evening, according to a press release. Police said they do not have anyone in custody as of Saturday evening.

“I feel really bad for the families, my heart goes out to them,” said Jon Keller, who lives near where the shooting took place.

National City Police said around 11:35 p.m. officers found the two teens lying in the street with gunshot wounds. Officers on the scene performed life-saving measures on the victims. Police said the two went to the hospital, but later died.

Authorities said at the time a large party at the end of the block was breaking up.

“There was like over a 100 people here,” Keller said.

Keller said he heard the gunshots from his home, then a car sped away.

Keller said, “Everyone is screaming, everyone is in an array, people lying in the street, screaming ‘GOD oh no.’ It was very sad, I felt very sad for the families.”

“When you hear something like this, you most definitely are thinking about the family,” said Bishop Cornelius Bowser, CEO and Founder of Shaphat Outreach. “This is a tragedy, it’s horrible to hear and it’s something you never want to hear.”

Bishop Cornelius Bowser, CEO and Founder of Shaphat Outreach is pictured. (KSWB Photo)

Bowser leads the Shaphat Outreach, a ministry of the Charity Apostolic Church in National City. Their primary focus is gun and gang violence prevention through youth programs that teach behavior, thinking, self-control and discipline.

“I know there is nothing we could say or do to change the outcome, but in your experience, what can be done?” Fox 5 asked.

“One thing I try to tell my youth, this is just me and I’m more strict, I try to teach them to stay out of the way,” Bowser said. “Stay out of the way. If it’s not a party of a close-knit family or friends and you can control the environment and don’t know who’s there, don’t go.”

“Not saying that this is what happened to these young people because it could be nothing of their fault, they could’ve done everything right and this tragedy still came upon them,” Bowser added.

Police said several people at the party left before officers got there. It has left investigators to ask those attendees or anyone with information to speak with them.

“We are in desperate need of the public’s assistance with this case,” said Lt. Derek Aydelotte with the National City Police Department,”

“Whatever it was, you don’t need to fight with guns — how cowardly is that?” Keller commented.

Anyone who may have information or videos related to this investigation is strongly encouraged to contact the National City Police Department Investigations Division at 619-336-4457. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.