DEL MAR, Calif. — The San Diego County community is coming out this weekend to help fight breast cancer by walking 60 miles over the next three days.

The Susan G. Komen San Diego 3-Day kicked off Friday morning with an opening ceremony at the Del Mar Fairgrounds at 6 a.m. Our own Aric Richards was live Friday morning from Torrey Pines talking with runners at the event.

Participants raised a minimum of $2,300 each ahead of the event to support the fight against breast cancer.

The three-day event will head 60 miles through San Diego County, along the Pacific Coast Highway, through Del Mar, Torrey Pines and Mission Bay.

Route:

Friday, Nov. 17

Opening ceremony at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Downtown Del Mar

Torrey Pines

Kellogg Park

Saturday, Nov. 18

Ocean Beach – Dog Beach

Bonita Cove

Sunday, Nov. 19

Pioneer Park/Mission Hills Park

Closing ceremony at Waterfront Park

Since 2003, the Susan G. Komen 3-Day has raised more than $889 million, according to the event announcement. Sponsored by Bank of America, the 2023 3-Day Series included events in New England (August 18-20–28), Denver (August 25-27) Chicago (September 8-10), Dallas/Fort Worth (October 27-29), with the final event happening in San Diego this weekend (November 17–19).

Those who want to follow along with the 3-Day can follow their progress on Twitter at @the3day, #The3Day or #SD3day, on Instagram at @komen3day, #The3Day or #SD3Day or on Facebook.

To find out more about The 3-Day, visit their website The3Day.org. Visit komen.org for more information on the Susan G. Komen organization.

Aric Richards contributed to this report.