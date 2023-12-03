CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Downtown Chula Vista transformed into a winter wonderland Sunday night for its Starlight Parade and Festival.

The longstanding tradition made its return after a three-year hiatus. Thousands of community members were in attendance to welcome it back.

The festivities kicked off Sunday afternoon with festive floats, marching bands, dance teams and classic cars, along with a tree lighting ceremony Sunday evening that got the parade going down 3rd Avenue.

Crowds lined the streets to watch the parade. Many also enjoyed the holiday market and took family photos with Santa.

The Starlight Parade and Festival dates back to 1964. The first one drew around 10,000 people for what was then the only nighttime holiday parade in the county.