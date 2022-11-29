OCEAN BEACH, Calif. — The city of Ocean Beach is preparing to celebrate the holiday season in true OB fashion. It’s a tree as unique as the city.

It arrived at the beach around 8 a.m. The nearly 60 foot tall tree traveled through the streets of Ocean Beach with a police escort. The freshly chopped tree was erected with the help of a crane and members from the town council.

The tradition of a community Christmas Tree in OB goes back to the 80s. The Ocean Beach Town Council has taken the lead on this special even in recent years. Corey Dylan Bruins, president of the council, explains why the tree means so much to the community.

“Every year we put a call out to residents for trees on their property especially here,” said Bruins. “We’re looking for trees that are already posing a threat to the property.”

A tree needing to already come down, so that we’re not killing trees that are healthy.

The person who donated it has lived here on the peninsula their whole life.

“What’s famous about this tree is that it always leans a certain way, said Bruins. “We’ll see which way it leans, that’s always fun.”

Organizers hope the recent string of homeless attacks on bystanders in Ocean Beach won’t affect the festivities as the community has been expressing concern over the violent acts. The most recent was caught on surveillance video.

A longtime Ocean Beach resident was hospitalized after being attacked a week and a half ago. San Diego Police are still investigating the incident.

Lt. Adam Sharki told FOX 5, police have a plan in the place for security for the parade.

The OB Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday at 5 p.m.