CARLSBAD, Calif. — Commemorative flags were once again up for debate in Carlsbad Tuesday evening after Councilmember Dr. Melanie Burkholder proposed the discussion of more than a dozen flags and whether they should fly at Carlsbad City Hall.

Burkholder said she received more several flag requests including the NRA flag, Confederate flag, Christian flag and the Juneteenth flag to name a few.

“Entertaining the idea of hoisting a traitor’s flag to get attention is childish and unbecoming of councilmember of Carlsbad,” Bradley Remers said.

It was clear even the mention of certain flags drew strong reaction.

“The only place for the Confederate flag is in our history books, and I think it should remain that way,” Nate Watts said.

“The NRA flag being raised is just one flag that makes myself and many others scared in this community,” Kaley Tegal said.

Burkholder made it clear these were not her proposals, but told FOX 5 she felt a responsibility to bring them up.

“I don’t want to discriminate and I certainly don’t want to be the arbiter of free speech for Carlsbad, California. If someone brings something to me, as outlandish as it may be, then we need to have a policy around that to protect ourselves and our tax payers and that’s what we’re lacking right now,” Burkholder said.

Tuesday’s discussion, led by Burkholder, comes after council previously did not have enough votes to create a formal flag policy less than two months ago. A policy change required a four-fifths majority vote, but the mayor and Burkholder voted no.

“The problem for the city is that you now have the uncomfortable decision of approving or rejecting each one of these flags without a policy in place, which helps determine which flag should or shouldn’t be flown,” Scott Davison said.

Following the failed flag policy, a separate proposal was brought forward to fly just the Pride flag for the month of June and that did get enough votes to pass, as it needed a simple majority.

As for the remaining four councilmembers, they all echoed the same sentiment Tuesday evening: the flag policy was voted down in May and that was seen as the end of the discussion.