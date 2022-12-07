SAN DIEGO – Homeless individuals can head to two locations to keep warm during the cold weather Wednesday night, according to an email by the San Diego Housing Commission.

The commission said one shelter will be located at Living Water Church of the Nazarene at 1550 Market Street. That location can accommodate up to 28 adults.

People can check in at Living Water Church of the Nazarene from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. or until the shelter becomes full. Homeless individuals will have to check out at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the commission.

The second shelter where folks can go is the San Diego Rescue Mission at 120 Elm Street. This spot can take in 10 adults.

Anyone experiencing homelessness can check in at the San Diego Rescue Mission beginning at 5:30 p.m. or throughout the night. People who stay at the rescue mission can only stay there until 7 a.m. Thursday.