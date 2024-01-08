ESCONDIDO, Calif., — There’s no doubt about it, the temperatures have been downright cold these last few nights, even landing our inland communities down to freezing temperatures.

If consistent, it could become bad news for local farmers who are at risk of seeing their crops damaged.

Ben Holtz is a local generational farmer in North County and is the creator of California Avocados Direct. FOX 5 joined him Monday evening while he made the rounds checking on crops as freezing overnight temperatures loomed, with some areas expected to drop to the 20s yet again.

“Twenty-six will usually hurt most crops, avocados, are closer to 30 to 31,” Holtz explained when referring to temperatures.

After a frost Monday morning in the valleys, another icy start to the day is in store with a Frost Advisory in place by the National Weather Service, but according to Holtz, the frost won’t be as damaging as one would expect.

“So far the cold temperatures haven’t gotten that low for that long, you know, citrus and avocado need about four hours of sustained cold temperature to do damage,” Holtz said.

At least for now, the groves FOX 5 walked upon will be just fine, especially thanks to recent light rain.

“Having rain and having wet soil actually helps prevent frost because…it takes more energy to freeze everything, because you’ve got the water in there,” Holtz said.

There are also preemptive measures that help keep low temperatures at bay, like wind machines which help keep the cold air from sitting still in the lower areas by spreading warmer air from higher elevations.

It’s the same story for Lynda Carter, who runs a small mom-and-pop farm in Escondido. Over the years, trial and error has been her best friend, but not all crops are susceptible to the negative consequences of the cold.

“Peaches, plums, nectarines, they do well, they need a freeze. They like hot summers, and they like a freeze in winter,” Carter explained.

Last winter undoubtedly took its toll on our North County Avocado Farms as a prolonged winter stunted growth, leaving farmers reaping consequences in present day.

“It’s usually hurtful to have less pieces to sell, the price just can’t get high enough to cover the cost if we can’t get enough pieces,” Holtz said.