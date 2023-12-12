SAN DIEGO — A woman who was found dead in Pacific Beach in 1981 has been identified, the San Diego Police Department reports.

On Tuesday, SDPD announced the woman, found dead on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach in October of 1981, has been identified as Elaine Armstrong of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Police say she was known by residents and local businesses to frequent Pacific Beach, but no one knew her actual identity. Community members believed she may have been homeless at the time and was known as “The Bag Lady.”

SPDP report when she was found, it was determined she had been beaten, stabbed and set on fire. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. Her purse was found near her body with an ID inside, but because of the fire it was burned and unreadable.

Now, 42 years later, with financial assistance from Project Justice, her remains were able to be identified. Othram, a private, forensic biotechnology company, was then able to gather a DNA profile from the evidence using Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing, with help from the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.

Armstrong’s identity was confirmed in December by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her family has been notified, and the remaining physical evidence from the crime scene will be re-examined in an attempt to identify the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.