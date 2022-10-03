SAN DIEGO — A pair of local coffee roasters took their love for community to greater heights by traveling over 6,000 miles as a show of support for fellow roasters in war-torn Ukraine.

Eric Dobbs, CEO of Seven Seas Roasting, along with Master Chef and collaborator Marco Maestoso, dedicated a specialty coffee blend to fundraising efforts to provide financial aid and medical supplies to one of their own.

After a three-month campaign in partnership with other local San Diego businesses, Seven Seas Roasting raised $10,000 to support One Love Coffee Roasting in Kyiv. The duo decided to personally deliver those funds in an effort to uplift someone within their industry who’s most in need.

“It’s really nice to know that people outside of the Ukraine still care about what’s going on here,” said Vladimir Zadiraka, owner of One Love Coffee Roasting.