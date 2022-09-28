A CoastSnap cradle with a QR code is displayed in Torrey Pines, CA. (Photo/ handout UCSD)

SAN DIEGO — Getting involved in a community-led beach monitoring project is a snapshot away on San Diego’s coastline.

As beaches constantly change shape and form, coastal enthusiasts are looking at new survey techniques to better understand what factors contribute to these transformations.

As it turns out, it’s as easy as snapping a photo.

For those hitting the cliffs in Torrey Pines or exploring the Scripps Coastal Reserve, be sure to bring your smartphones as you are sure to encounter a metal CoastSnap cradle.

Installed by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography as part of a global citizen science project, these cradles are designed to capture the eye of a passersby.

By using the cradle to snap a photo and then scanning its QR code, these images are instantly uploaded to the worldwide CoastSnap database.

Coastal communities can now do their part in recording shoreline changes by contributing to a collaborative time-lapse video — one photo at a time.

From beach change plots to runup validation, San Diego coastline scientists will use these photos to better understand fleeting beach cusp patterns and rock fluctuations.

Whether it may be rising sea levels or human activity, CoastSnap provides an inside look at the future for California’s western horizon.

Check out San Diego CoastSnap cradle locations to get involved and take a picture perfect glimpse into the ever-evolving waves of time.