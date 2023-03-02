NCTD coaster service was disrupted due to a “bluff failure” in Del Mar. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — COASTER services were disrupted Thursday morning due “an obstruction” in the Del Mar area, according to the North County Transit District.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., NCTD said in a tweet that trains C625 and C627 were stopped at Sorrento Valley.

FOX 5 reached out to NCTD about a possible cliff collapse in the area. An official confirmed there was a “bluff failure” at Mile Post 244.3 near 11th Street in Del Mar.

NCTD said its on-call geotechnical engineer is on-site to assess the situation. In the meantime, a BREEZE bus bridge has been established between the Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley Stations for the customers impacted.

NCTD apologized for the inconvenience and said there are working to resolved the issue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.