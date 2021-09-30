Coaster rail service to expand between San Diego and Oceanside Oct. 25

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Commuters and visitors along the Interstate 5 corridor will soon have more options when traveling between Oceanside and downtown San Diego with expanded COASTER rail service slated to begin next month, it was announced Thursday.

The North County Transit District’s increased COASTER service will provide 30 daily trips Monday through Friday with an additional two on Fridays and 20 daily Saturday and Sunday trips year-round. It will begin Oct. 25.

“Increasing COASTER service gives travelers along the I-5 corridor the opportunity to leave their cars at home and have reliable transportation to get to events on the weekends or to work during the week,” said Tony Kranz, NCTD board chair and Encinitas deputy mayor. “The COASTER is now a more viable option for getting to where you want to go, when you want to go.”

The increased weekday frequencies are intended to allow commuters more flexibility and provide more options for those with variable work schedules. Two additional evening trips Monday through Thursday respond to customer requests for later service and the added weekend trips support special events and popular leisure activities.

The expanded COASTER service is fully funded through TransNet, the countywide half-cent sales tax for transportation projects approved by voters in 2004 and administered by the San Diego Association of Governments.

In addition to the expanded service, NCTD recently received five new locomotives intended to provide a smooth and quieter ride, and is in the process of renovating all passenger cars with new seating upholstery, carpet, LED lighting, exterior color scheme and charging amenities at some seats.

