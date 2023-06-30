SAN DIEGO — A glowing swarm of sea creatures was spotted in a waterway near Coronado Cays this week and the electrifying moment was caught on camera.

The video seen above was captured on Sunday, June 25 by local photographer Vishwas Lokesh, who confirmed these jellyfish were also seen gliding through these same salty waters on Thursday.

Aside from their translucent qualities, another unique characteristic about this species of jellyfish is the appearance of four horseshoe-shaped patterns that appear on the top of their bodies, according to American Oceans. Some have compared it to a four-leaf clover.

These moon-shaped sea creatures usually live close to the shore or in harbor areas where the ocean water is typically warmer, which is exactly what Coronado Cays offers. American Oceans says they oftentimes travel in groups by “happenstance.”

Moon jellyfish were spotted near Coronado Kays in June 2023. (Photo: Vishwas Lokesh)

Lokesh says the swarms were primarily seen gathering in the channel south of Loews Coronado Bay Resort and west of the Yacht Club. The good news for swimmers who may come in contact with moon jellyfish is that their sting is mild compared to others.

The Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, which has moon jellyfish, says these creatures have actually been to the moon — well, some of them. In 1991, Birch Aquarium officials say about 2,500 young moon jellies went into orbit on the shuttle Columbia for a research project.

For those heading out to the island that sits adjacent to America’s Finest City this holiday weekend, keep your eyes peeled in the Coronado Cays area for a chance to see these sea creatures firsthand.

