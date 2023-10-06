CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small boat carrying a least eight people washed ashore in Carlsbad Friday morning, authorities confirmed to FOX 5.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, a swimmer called in to report a vessel that was seen coming up the North County coast around 6:15 a.m.

Authorities say the 17-foot vessel reached the shoreline near the area of Ocean Street and Beech Avenue.

A panga washed ashore in Carlsbad Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (KSWB)

CPD reported at least eight people with life jackets, one described as elderly, were seen dispersing from the small boat.

Several people allegedly got into a black BMW that had a missing section on its right bumper, police said.

The others were reported to have walked through the city streets before disappearing.

No other information is available at this time.

FOX 5 has reached out to U.S. Patrol Border for further comment.