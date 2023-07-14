SAN DIEGO — A shark advisory was posted for Blacks Beach after three juvenile great white sharks were spotted in the nearby waters Friday afternoon, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

Patrolling lifeguards noticed the sharks in the water around 12:15 p.m. as they were feeding on the carcass of a dead sea lion. They were respectively six, eight and nine feet in length, according to SDFD.

SDFD said the sharks were not exhibiting any aggressive behavior at the time they were spotted. However, signs were posted by lifeguards along the beach for a mile in each direction to warn beachgoers to swim at their own risk.

“While these sharks were not exhibiting any aggressive behavior toward humans at the time of the sighting, lifeguards recommend exercising caution,” SDFD said in a statement sent to FOX 5.

Shark advisory sign posted near Blacks Beach after three great whites were spotted on July 14, 2023. (San Diego Fire-Rescue)

This comes just a week after another shark sighting prompted advisories near Tower 28 at the South Carlsbad State Beach.

“State Parks would like to remind visitors that sharks are an important part of the coastal ecosystem and that interactions between humans and sharks are rare along the coast of Southern California,” California State Parks spokesperson Jorge Moreno said in a statement after that sighting.

Summer is traditionally considered “shark season” in Southern California, given good conditions for hunting and mating in the warmer water.

“These sharks being at these beaches around surfers and swimmers day in and day out recognize that we are not food,” Dr. Chris Lowe from Cal State Long Beach’s Shark Lab told FOX 5 last week. “We don’t pose a threat, and have actually grown to ignore us.”