SAN DIEGO — A swimmer wearing fins and a wetsuit was rescued near the Ocean Beach Pier Thursday morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Lifeguards received a call from an individual around 5:40 a.m. who stated they were on the pier and that there was a woman in the water who needed help.

Shortly after the call, SDFD says lifeguards responded with a rescue boat and lifeguards on land. The rescue boat located the woman and brought her to the lifeguard headquarters dock.

The woman, who’s described to be in her 30s, was transported by ambulance to Scripps Mercy Hospital. She reportedly told the lifeguards that she had been in the water all night.

Her condition is unknown at this time.