SAN DIEGO — US Border Patrol dispatch reported a “suspicious vessel” that landed in La Jolla on Wednesday, said Border Patrol Agent Angel Moreno.

Agents responded to the call shortly after 7:45 a.m. and discovered an abandoned watercraft, along with 12 personal flotation devices, near Spindrift Drive.

Moreno said the suspected smuggling carrier was seized by Air and Marine Operations.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.