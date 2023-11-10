SAN DIEGO — A suspected smuggling boat washed ashore near Ocean Beach Friday morning.

SkyFox was over the scene around 6:15 a.m. and several life jackets could be seen scattered along the beach area.

The empty boat was located near Ocean Front Street and Del Mar Avenue, just south of the Ocean Beach Pier.

San Diego Lifeguards told FOX 5 extra gallons of gas were also found in the area of the boat. At this point, they say they are looking to tow it back to land.

The boat was still in place around 8 a.m.

FOX 5 has reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.