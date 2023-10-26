LA JOLLA, Calif. — Two surfers found an unresponsive man floating in the water near La Jolla Shores Beach last weekend.

According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, 65-year-old William Cunningham Jr. of San Diego was found floating about 150 yards off shore on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 21.

The surfers alerted San Diego Lifeguards who responded to the location and removed the man from the water. The medical examiner’s office said responding paramedics confirmed the man’s death at that time due to “obvious postmortem changes.”

Cunningham Jr.’s cause of death was listed as “blunt force injury complicated by drowning.” The San Diego Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incident is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477.