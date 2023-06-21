The access stairs at Stonesteps Beach, located in Encinitas, have reopened. (Photo: City of Encinitas)

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The access stairs at Stonesteps Beach have reopened after a five-month closure, the City of Encinitas announced Wednesday.

The popular beach pathway, once again, became accessible to the public at noon after emergency repairs were completed.

In January 2023, a structural engineer for the city deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps “structurally unsafe.” The beach accessway was immediately closed for further assessment and repairs.

During the time of closure, the city advised residents and visitors to use Beacon’s or Moonlight Beach until the staircase reopened.

According to Travis Karlen, the Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts for Encinitas, the original as-built staircase details were utilized during the repair process with updated technical specifications.

“Emergency repair materials, including brackets and beams, required custom manufacturing and treatment to meet the technical specifications and to hold up in the coastal conditions,” Karlen explained in a press release. “Final materials arrived during the week of June 5. Emergency repairs were complete on June 21 and at noon, Stonesteps Beach Access reopened following the emergency repair.”

According to the city, additional work at the beach access is still required and will be scheduled at a future date. Officials say it will be scheduled in advance outside the busy summer season to minimize impacts to beach access.