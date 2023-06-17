People gather on the harbor walkways in Shelter Island during the 2023 San Diego Wooden Boat Festival. (Courtesy of Koehler Kraft Company)

SAN DIEGO — Just ahead of Father’s Day, seafaring history once again came alive in the San Diego bay.

The 32nd Annual San Diego Wooden Boat Festival was hosted Saturday at the historic Koehler Kraft Boatyard at Shelter Island.

The event has been held every year in San Diego since 1990, after the first festival was held as a tribute to the late Clarence Koehler, Sr.

Koehler Sr. founded the Kouhler Kraft Company — formerly Mercury Marine — in 1938 as a builder for mahogany sport fishing boats and racing runabouts. The company moved to its Shelter Island location in 1952.

After the first event in 1990, the San Diego Wooden Boat Festival has become a quintessential Father’s Day tradition in America’s Finest City, featuring dozens of wooden boat crafts from bygone eras every year.

More than 50 boats were featured at the festival this year, ranging from homebuilt dinghies and rowboats to historic thoroughbred racing yachts and rugged workboats.

“This is a rare opportunity for the public to view these crafts up close,” festival organizers said in a release.

Local vendors and other shoreside activities were also available for festivalgoers throughout the event. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the local Sea Scouts division, a youth group for boys and girls.

The Sea Scouts are a branch of the Boy Scouts of America, providing youth the opportunity to learn citizenship skills while also educating them on boating skills, outdoor abilities, water safety, and maritime history.

The organization has been the primary charity partner for the San Diego Wooden Boat Festival since 2018.

“Sea Scout units … provide limitless opportunities and exciting challenges that you won’t find anywhere else,” festival organizers said. “Sea Scouts (are) a place to grow and learn, find adventure, and build long-lasting friendships.”

Local chapters of the Ancient Mariners Sailing Society, Antique and Classic Boat Society and Classic Yacht Association were also in attendance at the event Sunday.