SAN DIEGO — Fireworks across San Diego County put on a show on the Fourth of July, but it also left nearly 3,000 pounds of trash in the process.

The Surfrider Foundation, dedicated to the protecting the world’s ocean, waves and beaches, held “Morning After” beach cleanup series Thursday at Imperial Beach, Ocean Beach Pier and Oceanside.

Other sites hosted by Surfrider’s partner organizations took place at OB Dog Beach, Mission Beach, Fiesta Island, Crystal Pier and Moonlight Beach.

“These cleanup sites were chosen because of the high concentration of beachgoers and notorious reputations for post-4th of July trash,” Surfrider said in a press release.

Hundreds of volunteers helped recover more than 2,832 pounds of trash — most of it consisting of single-use plastics, according to beach officials.

Here’s a breakdown of the trash collected:

Imperial Beach: 89 pounds

Ocean Beach Pier: 129 pounds

Ocean Beach Dog Beach: 1,925 pounds

Fiesta Island: 381 pounds

Mission Beach Park: 47 pounds

Crystal Pier: 96 pounds

Moonlight Beach: 73 pounds

Oceanside Pier: 92 pounds

“Many of our volunteers remarked that the beaches seemed cleaner than in previous years, which is a great sign that we are headed in the right direction together! Despite that, we can’t lose sight of the fact that even one piece of trash on the beach is too many,” said Alex Ferron, Surfrider Foundation San Diego Chapter Manager. “More than anything, we hope our beach cleanups inspire San Diegans to continue down the path of coastal stewardship and environmental activism.”

For more information on the Surfrider Foundation San Diego, visit www.surfridersd.org or contact Chapter Manager Alex Ferron at alex@surfridersd.org.