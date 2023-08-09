SAN DIEGO — And just like that, the rare and remarkable “Scrippshenge” sunset has come and gone again.

This fleeting San Diego phenomenon can be viewed once or twice a year when the setting sun dips toward the horizon, perfectly aligning between the support beams of the Scripps Pier in La Jolla. This usually occurs in May and August, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Sunset chasers, photographers and locals flock to witness this perfect balance between pier, ocean and sky with many capturing the moment on camera. Others choose to sit in the sand and keep their eyes on the prize for a unique moment that passes as quickly as it comes.

University of California, San Diego campus photographer Erik Jepsen captured the moment on camera down from beneath the pier while local photographer Vishwas Lokesh chose an angle from above — both seizing the balanced moment with their lenses .

An above view of the “Scrippshenge” sunset in La Jolla on Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo credit: Vishwas Lokesh / Instagram @shotbyvish)

A remarkable “Scrippshenge” sunset in La Jolla on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo credit: Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego)

If you weren’t able to witness this marvel for yourself, you may have to wait until next spring for another opportunity. Websites like suncalc.org or an app called PlanIt Photo can help you figure out alignment times and date.