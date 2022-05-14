OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in Oceanside, authorities said.

The incident took place on Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. when officers with the Oceanside Police Department responded to State Route 76 near Benet Road for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Officers quickly located the unresponsive pedestrian lying in the westbound lanes of SR-76, and the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that witnesses and physical evidence say that the woman was attempting to cross SR-76 against a red light when a vehicle traveling westbound struck the woman in the middle of the intersection. The driver, who was not injured, then stopped and waited for the police to arrive.

At this time, alcohol and speed are not believed to be involved in this incident.

The matter remains under investigation by detectives with the Oceanside Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact police at 760-435-4651.