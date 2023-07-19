SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier reopened Wednesday after closing on Monday for maintenance to the structure, the City of San Diego announced in a tweet.

Crews have been working to repair the pier’s pump station the last two days, which was damaged during winter storms that battered San Diego.

Though now reopened, the city says pier maintenance will continue into Wednesday. Officials hope to have water and sewer services restored by the end of the day.

This comes after the popular pier was closed for nearly six-months ahead of July. City officials closed the pier to visitors out of an abundance of caution until an assessment could be conducted following the blustery storm conditions.

The city says only minor surface-level damage had been identified by a consultant during the inspection, specifically along on the pier’s railings, buildings and sewer pumps. The pump station is what crews are now working on repairing.

The pier’s restrooms will remain closed until maintenance is complete, officials said.

While the pier is determined to be safe, city officials are also still continuing with a major renovation project to the nearly 60-year-old structure called the “Ocean Beach Pier Renewal.”

Design alternatives for a long-term solution for the pier are planned to be presented in the fall, with a preferred design alternative expected to be selected early next year.

The city says a detailed project schedule and cost estimate will be determined when the design for the renovation is selected.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this report.