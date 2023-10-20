SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Friday morning due to high surf conditions, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

According to the National Weather Service, a high surf advisory is in effect for San Diego County’s coastal areas until 9 p.m.

This means surf of 4-7 feet is possible, with sets to 9 feet on exposed west-facing beaches. Strong rip currents may be present, as well as localized beach erosion, NWS said.

The decision to close the pier was made in order to prevent possible damage, SDFD explained. Ocean conditions will be monitored and the pier may reopen on Saturday after the advisory is lifted.

The Ocean Beach Pier structure underwent maintenance back in July following damage from winter storms that battered San Diego.

The popular pier was closed for nearly six-months ahead of July out of an abundance of caution until an assessment could be conducted following the stormy winter conditions.

While the pier is determined to be safe, city officials are still continuing with a major renovation project to the nearly 60-year-old structure called the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal. Three designs were revealed in last month.

For those strolling in Ocean Beach Friday, you’ll notice the pier gate closed to the public.