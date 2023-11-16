CORONADO, Calif. — A 30-foot disabled sailboat washed ashore near North Beach overnight, the Coronado Police Department confirmed.

Authorities received a call around 6:30 a.m. Thursday reporting the vessel, which was occupied by a man of unknown age.

A public services employee attempted to speak to the man on the boat but was met with threats of violence, police said. The city employee then contacted CPD’s communications center and officers responded to the beach at that time.

The man onboard was reportedly uncooperative with authorities and refused to leave the vessel, CPD explained. Crisis negotiators were called to the scene to attempt to communicate with man, who authorities confirmed is not the owner of the boat.

Around 11:07 a.m., CPD told FOX 5 the man was in the water swimming west from the area. Harbor Police and Coronado Lifeguards are also on scene assisting with the situation.

Beachgoers are being redirected away from the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.