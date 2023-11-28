SAN DIEGO — A new gateway sign is coming to Point Loma.

The Point Loma Association will be installing the sign to welcome visitors through the neighborhood’s northeast entrance as part of the nonprofit’s peninsula beautification initiatives.

Design renderings for the new vintage-looking landmark, which will be erected on a median on Rosecrans Street near the intersection with Lytton, were unveiled during the organization’s annual dinner party on Oct. 30.

Similarly to the newly restored Hillcrest sign, the Point Loma marker will be equipped with lighting to illuminate the area after dark.

Rendering of the new Point Loma gateway sign at night. (Courtesy of the Point Loma Association)

Gateway signs have long been a unique part of San Diego’s identity, with more than a dozen erected in neighborhoods throughout the county. The signs have become a way to signify the unique character of a neighborhood while also nodding to the region’s history.

Among the many neighborhoods with one of these landmarks include North Park, Gaslamp, Barrio Logan, Carlsbad and Chula Vista. But more neighborhoods are working to bring a marker of their own to one of their main arteries.

Aside from Point Loma, local leaders and the Asian Business Association Foundation announced back in February plans for the installation of a 30-foot Convoy sign that will be coming to the heart of the neighborhood in the near future.

At this time, however, no set timeline for the installation of either the Point Loma or Convoy sign has been released.