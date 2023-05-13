SAN DIEGO — The Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach has been reopened after about a weeklong closure, according to City of San Diego officials.

The temporary closure began on May 4 as a safety precaution, because the wooden structure appeared to have some damage in the western end of the boardwalk owned by the city. City officials believed the damage was sustained during the winter storms.

At the beginning of the closure, the city told FOX 5 that it had hired a consultant, Moffatt & Nichol, to inspect the current condition of Crystal Pier.

In a tweet Saturday, city officials said that the consultant’s inspection determined that the pier did sustain minor damage, but it remains safe for public use.

The city has not confirmed if repairs are going to be made to the pier at this time or whether there will be additional closures in the future for any maintenance work.