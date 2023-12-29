SAN DIEGO — There are several closures in place along the San Diego coastline as the high surf warning across southern California remains in effect through Monday.

San Diego and Orange counties are both under a high surf warning and a coastal flood advisory through 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024. A small craft advisory is also in effect in the coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border, out to 60 NM.

Large waves eight to 12 feet, with sets up to 18 feet, are pounding the southern California coastline this weekend, and inexperienced swimmers and surfers are being advised to stay out of the water while the advisories and warnings are in place.

There is also a high rip current risk this weekend, according to NOAA.

Due to the high surf conditions, San Diego Fire-Rescue has closed the Mission Bay Channel through Monday. Boaters can use San Diego Bay as an alternative route, SDFD posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

Also closed on Friday, the boardwalk behind Hotel Del Coronado off of Avenida Del sol is closed temporarily due to the high tide, Coronado Police say.

Encinitas Lifeguards posted on X Friday morning that lifeguards have been “making rescues and responding to calls non-stop this morning (Friday).”

Video from SkyFOX on Thursday captured daring surfers taking on the massive waves at Torrey Pines.

In another example of how powerful mother nature is, video captured the terrifying moment beachgoers were slammed into by a massive rogue wave in Ventura, California, on Thursday. Several people were taken to the hospital.

National Weather Service San Diego says waves were reported up to 15 feet at Imperial Beach and Sunset Cliffs in southern San Diego County on Thursday.

If you do plan to head out to the beach this weekend as it is a holiday weekend, be vigilant. Beachgoers are advised to keep a safe distance from the shore and to stay off of rocks during high surf conditions. Never turn your back on the ocean. It is best to watch the waves from higher ground as waves can surge farther up the beach than expected, otherwise known as sneaker waves.

If you see someone in trouble or need help, call 911; lifeguards are standing by to assist with rescues.