SAN DIEGO — An abandoned boat was found drifting ashore on Torrey Pines State Beach Thursday morning, U.S. Border Patrol confirmed to FOX 5.

CBP’s San Diego Sector was notified of a possible maritime smuggling event in the area around 7 a.m. Officials say a caller reported seeing 10-12 individuals running from a beached vessel.

CBP agents responded to the location and found the abandoned panga boat, along with 15 personal floatation devices.

CBP Air and Marine Operations seized the vessel, officials confirmed.

No other information has been provided at this time.

