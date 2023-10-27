SAN DIEGO — An abandoned boat was seen drifting ashore on Torrey Pines State Beach Friday morning.

The empty vessel was floating just north of the south parking lot shortly before 7 a.m., FOX 5 confirmed at the scene. A video can be viewed at the top of this article.

The San Diego Police Department said life jackets were found near the boat, however, no people were discovered.

SDPD also said U.S. Border Patrol has been advised and is investigating the incident.

An abandoned boat was seen drifting ashore on Torrey Pines State Beach Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.(KSWB)

Special Operations Supervisor, Eric Lavergne with the Information and Communication Division of the San Diego Sector Border Patrol made the following statement regarding the matter:

“This morning an abandoned recreational vessel was reported on Torrey Pines State Beach. Three personal flotation devices were located in the vicinity of the vessel. No suspects were arrested or encountered. CBP Air and Marine Operations will be seizing the vessel.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Senior Public Affairs Specialist Michael Scappechio also commented stating:

“This is a suspected human smuggling event. PFDs and fuel canisters were located on board. No arrests at current, but an investigation is ongoing. Agents from CBP’s Air and Marine Operations are seizing the 19’ boat.”

No further information is available at this time.