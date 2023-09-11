SAN DIEGO — An abandoned boat and several personal flotation boats were found Monday near Torrey Pines State Beach, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

According to CBP, an abandoned pleasure craft was found near the beach around 6:30 a.m. along with three fuel containers and five personal flotation devices in the vessel.

CBP Air and Marine Operations surveyed the area along the La Jolla beach, but no people were found in connection to the incident, a CBP spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5.

The boat was seized by CBP Air and Marine Operations.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.