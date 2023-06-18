SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s coastline is a spectacle to be enjoyed, especially as the sun descends into the Pacific horizon.

Sunset seekers, sky gazers and dusk dwellers can agree that Southern California makes for great days end viewing.

From beaches, piers, mountaintops and skyscrapers, here are five places to watch the sunset in San Diego.

Mount Soledad

This spot offers incredible 360 degree panoramic views of San Diego and the West Coast. Located on an 822-foot hilltop southeast of La Jolla Shores, this well known landmark and national veterans memorial site has a 29-foot tall cross that sits on top of a 14-foot tall stepped platform. Whether you take a seat on its steps or lay a blanket in the grassy area in front of the memorial, this sunset view is one to be remembered.

Sunset at Mount Soledad in San Diego’s La Jolla area. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Silver Strand State Beach

This beach offers sandy views of both the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay. While waiting for sunset at this spot you can enjoy the area’s recreation perks by swimming, surfing, playing volleyball or setting up picnic. For those who wish to kick back and relax after watching the horizon turn from light to dark, there is also overnight camping available for recreational vehicles, motorhomes or trailers. Sunset can become an extended experience at this San Diego beach.

Sunset at Silver Strand State Beach in San Diego. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Torrey Pines Gliderport

One surreal way to take in the views of dusk is by paragliding off San Diego’s coast into the sunset. Located in La Jolla, this city-owned private-use glider airport is great for those seeking a sunset adventure. There are instructors ready to guide you, no matter your experience level. For those who prefer to keep their feet on the ground, the Gliderport area can still be enjoyed with views of adventurers taking to the skies with the golden backdrop of a Southern California dusk.

Sunset at Torrey Pines Gliderport in La Jolla, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Lake Calavera Preserve

Located in Carlsbad, this area has an extensive trail network with some pathways leading all the way to the top of the Mount Calavera, which is next to the lake. Those willing to make the trek can enjoy the sounds and sights of nature at this ecological reserve before taking in the sunset from the west. Sights of the Carlsbad coast can been seen from the peak and traces of blue from the Pacific Ocean border the horizon.

Lake Calavera is seen in North County San Diego. (Adobe Stock Photo)

ALTITUDE Sky Lounge

With panoramic views of the San Diego skyline and Petco Park, this rooftop bar has a glass-walled balcony that showcases a downtown sunset like no other. While waiting for dusk, those who visit ALTITUDE Sky Lounge can sip cocktails and enjoy the sounds of live DJs, all while taking in the breeze 22 stories up above the Gaslamp District. The bar describes itself as “San Diego’s elite after-dark experience,” which all starts at sunset.

Views of a lingering dusk are seen at ALTITUDE Sky Lounge in San Diego. (Photo: ALTITUDE Sky Lounge)

Whether it’s the beach, a mountaintop or above downtown in a high-rise, San Diego sunsets are something to be shared. Check this week’s sunset times and plan your next fleeting moment.