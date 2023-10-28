SAN DIEGO — Planning on taking the COASTER train to get to those weekend Halloween festivities? If so, you should expect a hiccup in service.

All coastal rail service is suspended between Oceanside Transit Center and Santa Fe Depot on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced. This includes the COASTER, Amtrak and Metrolink.

According to public transit officials, this closure was scheduled for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work.

There will be no replacement bus service connecting COASTER station stops. Alternatives for passengers who normally use the COASTER include BREEZE bus Route 101 or MTS connections.

Additionally, Amtrak will provide a bus bridge between downtown San Diego and Irvine with additional stops in-between.

More information on the rail closure can be found here.

NCTD is encouraging travelers to plan ahead to take other forms of transportation during this service interruption.

Coastal rail service will return to its regular schedule on Monday morning, NCTD confirmed.