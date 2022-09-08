SAN DIEGO — The largest coastal cleanup drive in the world is almost here.

San Diegans can join I Love a Clean San Diego and Think Blue on Saturday, Sept. 17th at De Anza Cove Park for Coastal Cleanup Day.

Hundreds of thousands of volunteers around the globe will help remove plastic, litter and debris from local beaches, lakes and waterways.

San Diegans alone removed 5,000 pounds of trash at last year’s event.

To be a part of this global environmental effort, go to cleanupday.org to sign up and learn more.