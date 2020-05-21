Coast Guard unloads $37M of cocaine seized at sea

SAN DIEGO — A Coast Guard crew offloaded more than 2,000 pounds of seized cocaine Wednesday in San Diego.

The Cutter Active seized the drugs, worth approximately $37 million, in early May from a suspected smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the Coast Guard. The suspected smugglers were detained.

“This patrol, and this interdiction in particular, highlights the resilience and professionalism of Active’s crew,” said Cmdr. James O’Mara. “We cancelled a port visit, stretched logistics and diverted 500 miles to get on target and do our job. No captain could ask or expect more from a crew, especially given all the adversity overcome during this patrol. Though I know if more were required, this crew would rally and answer the call, the way they always do.”