SAN DIEGO — A helicopter aircrew from the Coast Guard Sector San Diego evacuated a young child from a cruise ship on Wednesday, officials said.

A 3-year-old passenger on the Emerald Princess was suffering from seizure-like symptoms off the coast of Santa Barbara around 2 p.m., USCG explained in a news release.

Cruise ship personnel communicated with watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach and said the child needed a medical evacuation.

It was determined by USCG that launching a San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was the “best course of action” to evacuate the child from the cruise ship, officials said.

An aircrew from the San Diego Sector immediately took flight and arrived to the area where the ship was located. According to USCG, the helicopter crew hoisted the girl and her mother from the ship and safely brought them onboard the aircraft.

Once back to land, the 3-year-old girl was transported to Harbor UCLA Medical Center alongside her mother. Officials say the girl was reported to be in stable condition.