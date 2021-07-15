Coast Guard responds to boat fire off coast of Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 50-foot boat caught fire off the coast of Carlsbad Thursday, prompting a response by the U.S. Coast Guard.

A helicopter and Encinitas lifeguards were also responding to the fire about three nautical miles off the coast, a Coast Guard spokesperson told San Diego Union-Tribune.

Photos and video from the shoreline showed a plume of smoke over the ocean.

The boat involved was believed to be a 50-foot fishing vessel out of Oceanside. SkyFOX flew above the area while two other boats were alongside the smoking vessel.

Waking up to what could be a boat fire off the coast of Carlsbad/Leucadia. No official word on the thick black plume of smoke & no visible emergency response. pic.twitter.com/tYUXnewpjo — Kathleen Bade (@KathleenFOX5) July 15, 2021

USCG told the U-T that they didn’t have any information about injuries and didn’t know how many people were on board.

First responders were working to establish a perimeter around the boat to search for anyone who may have been on it when it caught fire.

