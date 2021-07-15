Coast Guard responds to boat fire off coast of Carlsbad

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 50-foot boat caught fire off the coast of Carlsbad Thursday, prompting a response by the U.S. Coast Guard.

A helicopter and Encinitas lifeguards were also responding to the fire about three nautical miles off the coast, a Coast Guard spokesperson told San Diego Union-Tribune.

Photos and video from the shoreline showed a plume of smoke over the ocean.

The boat involved was believed to be a 50-foot fishing vessel out of Oceanside. SkyFOX flew above the area while two other boats were alongside the smoking vessel.

USCG told the U-T that they didn’t have any information about injuries and didn’t know how many people were on board.

First responders were working to establish a perimeter around the boat to search for anyone who may have been on it when it caught fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News