Officers in Carlsbad found a replica handgun and clown mask in a stolen vehicle. (Photo via Carlsbad Police Twitter)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 44-year-old man was taken into custody by Carlsbad police Tuesday evening on the 2200 block of Palomar Airport Road on suspicion of auto theft, according to public records released by the department.

Prior to the arrest, law enforcement received an ALPR notification describing a stolen Honda Civic on Palomar Airport Road and Melrose Drive. Later indications suggested the vehicle was heading west and city records state officers found the car and a driver at the scene.

When searching the vehicle, records noted officers found a clown mask, a replica hand gun and what appeared to be a stolen hotel self-check-in kiosk. A photo displaying some of the items was shared on the department’s Twitter page.

The suspect, who was discovered to be on probation, was arrested for suspicion of auto theft and being in possession of stolen property, the department records state.

Carlsbad police said they will work with countywide agencies to investigate the incident. In a Twitter post, the department encouraged the public to contact them if ever needed.