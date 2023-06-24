An I-5 off-ramp will be closed at some times this week, said Caltrans.

SAN DIEGO — The northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to La Jolla Parkway will be closed for construction work during varying times this week.

Caltrans says maintenance crews will be finalizing a new concrete barrier that has replaced a guardrail on the approach to the bridge.

Crews will be installing smart crash cushions, removing temporary construction barriers, conducting striping work and cleaning, officials explained.

The ramp will be closed Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Caltrans has advised motorists looking to access La Jolla Parkway to continue north on I-5, exit at La Jolla Village Drive, turn left onto La Jolla Scenic Drive, then turn right onto La Jolla Parkway.

Caltrans says traffic delays may occur during these timeframes. Officials have encouraged travelers to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorists to check their QuickMap.

According to Caltrans, the maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.