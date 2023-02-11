LAKESIDE, Calif. — A climber fell from a large distance near an East County park on Saturday, said CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots.

Officials received a call shortly before 12:30 p.m. reporting the incident, which occurred on a trail near El Monte County Park.

CAL FIRE said the climber is conscious but the nature of the individual’s injuries has yet to be determined.

The Lakeside Fire Department is assisting and a San Diego Sheriff’s Department Rescue helicopter is also searching for the climber, according to Officer Shoots.

CAL FIRE officials say the trail has difficult access. As of 1 p.m., no contact has been made with the climber.

All fire units are staged at El Monte County Park as they work out a plan, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.