Lifeguards respond to cliff rescue in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — First responders took someone to the hospital early Monday after a cliff rescue in La Jolla.

Dispatchers got a call before 7 a.m. about someone who fell from a cliff down onto the beach near the Martin Johnson House north of the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson said lifeguards initially requested a helicopter during the rescue but crews were able to bring the patient up without air support. Medics took the patient to the hospital with injuries of undisclosed severity.

The rescue operation was underway as parts of the county were under a flood advisory and flash flood watch. The flood advisory for Carlsbad, Escondido, Fallbrook, Julian, Ramona and Vista expired at 8 a.m.

