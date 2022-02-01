Cleanup operation of Midway homeless encampment begins

SAN DIEGO — Crews on Tuesday morning started the cleanup operation at a growing homeless encampment in the Midway District, with San Diego police in attendance to make sure things went smoothly.

Nearly 200 people and 94 tent structures were found on Sports Arena Boulevard between Rosecrans Street and Pacific Highway, according to People Assisting the Homeless, a local homeless service organization.

Over the weekend, city crews were notifying occupants of the homeless encampment about the cleanup to give them plenty of time to pack up their stuff and leave.

With conditions worsening, nearby businesses say they are dealing with daily safety hazards while San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria described it as a “concentrated” effort to connect the people camping along the road to shelter and social services.

“The situation on Sports Arena Boulevard in the Midway community is wholly unacceptable,” Gloria said. “The potential for an outbreak of disease and the threat to public safety compels us to act now.”

Gloria says the city continues to provide shelter and a wide array of supportive services to unsheltered people living in the neighborhood.

“We cannot wait for something terrible to happen before we take decisive action,” the mayor said.

There’s no word on how long the cleanup effort could take, but it is expected to take place throughout the day.

The outreach effort to those in the encampment was led by PATH under the direction of the city’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department and the San Diego Housing Commission.