SAN DIEGO — Every summer, tourists and locals pack Campland on the Bay, the waterfront campground known as much for its sites as its summer concerts, ice cream parlor and activities.

Just next door on Mission Bay, a “dilapidated” development on De Anza Cove peninsula has “long blighted” the area, according to the company that operates Campland and the bordering Mission Bay RV Resort, Northeast MB LLC.

It’s served as a long-running headache for the city of San Diego and the campgrounds, which agreed to clean it up back in 2019 but hit numerous snags in the process.

That included complications from the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of legal action from environmental groups, as the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Throughout a stop-and-start process of deciding what to do with the area, the San Diego Audubon Society and other groups pushed the city for plans that would prioritize marshland restoration.

Last year, the California Coastal Commission raised concerns about the city’s original plan for cleaning up De Anza, sending Campland back to the drawing board before seeking a permit. But this week, the commission approved a coastal development permit that will allow the cleanup and campground expansion to move forward.

The project will clear out the run-down, abandoned dwellings of a former mobile home park and replace them with 147 temporary campsites, to be operated by the Mission Bay RV Resort. The redevelopment will also bring new pedestrian and bike paths to the coast.

Northeast MB celebrated the decision in a news release this week, saying the project brings “the region one step closer to ensuring a cleaner, more accessible coastline for all.”

ReWild San Diego, an environmental coalition pushing for more wetland restoration in the area, had urged its supporters to oppose the permit. FOX 5 reached out to the organization Friday for reaction to the latest ruling.

With the cleanup set to move forward, Mission Bay RV Resort shared a series of “before” photos and “after” renderings for the project, which you can see below:

“Local families have enjoyed affordable coastal access at De Anza for generations,” said Elizabeth Van Clief, who co-chairs Friends of Campland, a group that the campgrounds organized in support of their project.

“We are thankful for Coastal Commission for recognizing the importance of enhancing camping opportunities along the coastline, especially for the thousands of San Diego families who rely on De Anza Cove for affordable access to Mission Bay’s coastline each year.”

You can learn more about Campland and Mission Bay RV Resort on the campgrounds’ websites.