SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors in 2021 voted 3 to 2 to implement a Harm Prevention Program to help save the lives of those dealing with drug issues. The board is now hoping to expand the program to include the distribution of clean needles and other drug paraphernalia.

“Stopping drug addiction and interdicting it is the better way to save lives than is normalizing drug use by handing out paraphernalia for drugs,” the Mayor of Vista John Franklin said.

Several North County mayors and County Board of Supervisor Jim Desmond are standing up against the county’s expansion of the program – which includes handing out sterile hypodermic needles.

“By supplying people on the streets that are homeless with drug paraphernalia, we’re just exacerbating and normalizing drug abuse here in San Diego County,” Desmond said.

Desmond, along with mayors from Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside and Vista, are denouncing the program funded through the California State Department of Public Health. If San Diego’s application is approved, it could happen by the end of August.

“Normalizing harm reduction is basically normalizing drug use on our streets. Unfortunately, our homeless, many of our homeless, 60 to 80% of our homeless are addicted to drugs or alcohol,” Desmond said.

But according to Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego On Point, “meeting people where they are” saves lives. Its mobile program hands out free supplies such as sterile syringes, cookers, cotton, wound care, tourniquets and biohazard containers, as well as prevention methods like Narcan.

“We support the distribution of Narcan and all lives we all support saving lives, all of us,” said Franklin whose city holds the unenviable title with the leading number of overdose deaths in the county. “If we adopt policies like San Francisco and implement them in San Diego, we should expect the exact same results.”

The jury is still out, but they believe supporting drug use only encourages more drug abuse. The money, they say, could be better spent.

“We want to be compassionate and get these people into the help that they need to get them into programs, get them into health programs and get them off from being addicted,” Franklin said.