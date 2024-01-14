SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is asking everyone to stay more than 75 feet away from the Ocean Beach Pier after big surf and king tides damaged the already-aging pier. The city is concerned the pier could suffer even more structural failure.

Video shows the pier’s railing was damaged and one pile was also swept away in the big surf. The city also said it lost a pile cap.

The City said it is planning to put more signs on the pier, alerting the public of potential hazards if the pier is damaged even more.

Warning and closed signs placed at the beginning of the year after big surf were nowhere to be seen Sunday afternoon. The gates to the pier remain locked. There is now a permit application sign posted on the fence, along with a sign with more details on the upcoming demolition and pier rebuild project.

It is against the law for anyone to “swim, wade, surf, or skin dive within 75 feet of any fishing pier owned and operated by the City.”

But now, the city is urging people to remain more than 75 feet away.

The City started an assessment of the most recent damage and is working to determine options to stabilize the pier long-term. But there is no timeline for when this will be completed.

The City originally said it would close the pier through storm season, and then assess the damage after storm season concluded in the spring. But because of the recent damage, the original plan to wait until after storm season has been changed.

There is now a new urgency to inspect the pier. The City of San Diego said it will also work to address any urgent items that might come up.

“Look at the way the pier looks, it’s horrible,” Victor Arreguan said. He lives near the edge of the OB Pier, and at one point, lived on the pier for four months. If people are required to stay at least 75 feet away from the top of the pier, he may need to find a new place to sleep.

“Three quarters of this part of the pier is on land, how in the hell is this thing going to fall down?” Arreguan added, pointing to the portion of the pier that is typically not under water.

In 2018, a study found the 57-yer-old Ocean Beach Pier had reached the end of its service life.

In September 2023, the city unveiled three potential designs for the pier — The Squint Test, The Remora and The Braid. Structural Engineer Matthew Martinez, vice president of Moffatt and Nichol, the firm handling the pier demolition and redesign with the city, said they are planning to release one new design in the spring. But residents have some concerns.

“Most of the comments I’ve heard is that it looks to modern and people want to stay with the personality of OB.”

There is also some concern for the unhoused living right outside or underneath the pier.

The City says they will be putting up more warning signs very soon and are cautioning people to stay over 75 feet from the pier for now.