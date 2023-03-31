SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is looking to make a long-term plan for the Ocean Beach Pier and will be holding its first in a series of workshops Saturday, April 1.

It’s been around for more than 50 years, but because of its age, is no stranger to storm damage and recent, repeated closures.

As part of the city’s Ocean Beach Pier Renewal Project, a community workshops will be held with a goal to gather input on what people want to see at the pier.

“It should be rebuilt, but then I wonder how long it would take to do one or the other,” Annie Dover said.

A 2018 study determined the pier had reached the end of its service life. The city decided pursuing the potential replacement of the pier is the best option due to the ongoing costs of repairs every time it sustains damage.

“I think rebuilding of the pier would be a very lengthy, costly, and not picturesque environment for local residents,” Daniel Levine said.

Additional factors the city’s engineers will also have to consider include environmental impact, cost and the historical significance of the pier.

“It’s pretty old and pretty beat up. I mean the experts would have to know what to do. I imagine they have to rebuild it,” John Cristini said.

A fishing license is not required on the pier which has made it a popular spot for visitors and locals. The city says more than 500,000 people visit the pier annually, which also provides an economic boost to the ocean beach area.

“It’s really just how do you best fund it and get it up and going back again to make the general population happy,” Meredith Ugarte said.

The city projects workshops, environmental studies, design and permitting for the pier project will last well into 2024 before any official action is taken.

Currently there is $8.4 million in state funding designated for the project and the city will pursue other state and federal grants.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will be at Saturday’s meeting, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Liberty Station Conference Center. Presentations will be given at noon and 2 p.m.